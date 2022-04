MASON CITY — A longtime deputy in the Cerro Gordo County Treasurer’s office has announced she’ll be running for the Democratic nomination for the Treasurer’s position. Peggy Meany was appointed in 2011 to the office as the property tax deputy. Meany says for the last 11 years, she has spent countless hours learning the aspects of the operations of that office by administering the Iowa Code and providing excellent customer service. She says as Treasurer, she would be a humble steward for the county in regards to the financial reporting and an agent for the Department of Transportation along with the Iowa Department of Revenue and Finance.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 23 DAYS AGO