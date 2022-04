In an episode of Shark Tank that aired on February 25, Range Beauty became the first Black woman-owned makeup brand to score a deal on the ABC show. Founder Alicia Scott launched the brand in 2018 because of how difficult it was to find the right shade and undertone for her skin. After experiencing the lack of shade ranges and thoughtless ingredients that inflamed her eczema and acne, Scott decided to create a solution that would not compromise her skin’s color, care or condition. Taking into consideration a range of skin tones and types, Range Beauty is an inclusive makeup line that nourishes acne-prone or sensitive skin.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 DAYS AGO