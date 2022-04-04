Smith searching for more than record-setting runner-up at Masters

Buy Now Cameron Smith, of Australia, is one of the favorites this week at the Masters. A two-time winner already this year, Smith has three previous top-10 finishes at Augusta National. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP Photo/Matt Slocum

AUGUSTA -- Cameron Smith is feeling confident in his golf game this week.

Why wouldn't he? The 28-year-old Australian has already won twice this year, first in January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua and then again last month at the Players Championship with its record pay-out.

He knows this is the right time of the year to be playing well, and over the last three weeks he's been hard at work dialing in his short game in preparation for Augusta National Golf Club.

Only World No. 2 Jon Rahm is favored in Vegas ahead of Smith, who has proven in the past that he can contend at the Masters Tournament. He's finished in the top 10 three times, including in 2020 when he became the only player in Masters history to post all four rounds in the 60s but still finished runner-up by five shots to Dustin Johnson's own record-setting performance.

"The Masters is a tournament we all grow up wanting to win," Smith said Monday before his practice round. "Being so close was quite frustrating, but, you know, it drives you more and more every year to come back here and try and get the green jacket."

Smith has been a rapid riser in the Official World Golf Ranking - he was No. 44 when he came here for the November Masters in 2020 and left ranked 27th. His win at Kapalua put him in the top 10 for the first time in his career, and he's currently ranked sixth after winning the Players Championship.

He ranks third on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting, and he rode a white-hot putter to that victory at Sawgrass. He's come a long way with the flat stick since his Masters debut in 2016, when he said he felt hesitant standing over the ball on Augusta National's dangerous greens.

Now, rather than trying to let the ball bleed over the front edge of the cup he's focused on seeing the ball hit the back of the jar - and he's been seeing it do that a lot lately.

Smith tied for fifth in 2018 and tied for 10th a year ago at the Masters, and he said he's picked up a good bit of knowledge about how to play the course as he's gained experience. It helps that Augusta National suits his playing style and also conjures memories of courses back in Australia.

"I think it's just my creativity," he said. "I feel like I play my best golf when I'm creative. And, yeah, this course has so many, you know, slopes and stuff, you can work it off the greens firm and fast. And, yeah, just love being creative. Reminds me a lot of Sandbelt golf at home. Yeah, I just love it."

His creativity on the course is only half of the equation - the mullet-wearing Smith's fearlessness covers the rest. He knows it can be hard, even for professionals, to pull the trigger on particular shots because of the trouble that awaits at Augusta National if there's a misfire. He doesn't have that fear, though, and his recent form has him feeling even more freed up to take those demanding swings.

"Yeah, I think it's just - you know, it's just reassuring," he said. "Playing good golf, sometimes you can go it seems like forever playing really good golf, and you don't even sniff a tournament. So it's good to get a couple of wins under the belt. I'm looking forward to still competing.

"It's just confidence. I feel really confident in my game. I feel like I can play any shot under any circumstance, and yeah, I'm ready to go out there."

That's what it will take to become just the second player to win the Players and the Masters in the same year - Tiger Woods did it in 2001. Smith said Monday that that's good company to keep, and at the rate he's playing he's going to find himself on more and more of those short lists.

Making it to the weekend in his first Masters appearance was a turning point for Smith. His next big step would be to put on the green jacket.