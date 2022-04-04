ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia governor signs sweeping mental health bill into law

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill aimed at bolstering the state’s dismal mental health care system.

HB 1013 pressures private insurers to improve coverage for mental health conditions.

It also requires publicly funded insurance programs to spend more on patient care and authorizes loan forgiveness for people studying to become mental health professionals.

Kemp signed it Monday at a ceremony at the state Capitol.

It is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars in additional state funding each year.

