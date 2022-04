After the checkered flag flew at Richmond, it felt a lot like order had been restored to the world of NASCAR. A potential first-time winner, or one of the new faces we've seen contend for wins in 2022, wasn't at the front by the finish. In fact, drivers like Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe weren't even particularly close. Instead, the front of the field consisted of drivers like Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson: The same familiar names and faces that have stockpiled so many victories throughout the past several years and even beyond that.

