Department of Health will continue to offer free COVID-19 drive up testing in Berks County until April 2, 2022. “Testing remains a critical tool as we transition to this new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We continue to ensure that Pennsylvanians have access to testing as we move forward. If you are experiencing symptoms or are a known close contact, there are testing resources available.”

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO