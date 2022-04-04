ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Officials Investigating Possible Connection Between Deadly Shooting & House Fire

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
Two crimes scenes that were only feet apart in northeast Oklahoma City are under investigation by police and Oklahoma City fire investigators. A man was found shot to death in front of a home that caught fire over the weekend.

Police and fire investigators said on Monday they believe the two scenes could be connected.

The first call came into police around 6:54 a.m. on Sunday. Police said a passerby found 30-year-old Isaiah Williams in the street near northeast 20th and Lottie Avenue.

“Police arrived to check that status of the person lying in the roadway,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The person in the roadway was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Williams' family and friends visited the scene and marked where their loved one passed away. They are looking for answers, along with police and fire investigators.

The home directly across from where Williams' body was found was reported on fire Sunday evening. Police said the blaze appeared suspicious.

“That afternoon there were a couple fires at two separate residences in the area,” said Quirk. “So, investigators are looking into if those are possibly related.”

The residents of the home did not want to go on camera and said no one was there when the fire started. They said they came home Monday morning to find their home and belongings destroyed. They also expressed fear the fire could be related to Williams' death.

So far investigators said no one has been arrested for the deadly shooting or fire.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200. Callers can remain anonymous.

Oklahoma City, OK
