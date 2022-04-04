Video: Officers rescue puppies from Glendale house fire

Glendale police officers were able to rescue a litter of puppies from a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. near 61st and Maryland avenues.

When police arrived on scene there were flames coming from the home and neighbors told them there was a litter of puppies inside the garage.

Officers were able to use a shovel to pry the garage door open and followed the sound of crying puppies to get to the seven young dogs. The mother of the puppies was also inside the garage and got out safely.

As firefighters battled the house fire, officers used FIDO bags to treat the puppies for smoke inhalation.

The FIDO bags were donated by the Fetch Foundation, and are used to treat animals with oxygen after smoke inhalation.

Glendale fire says the fire was believed to have been started from a swamp cooler that malfunctioned.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and have been contacted.

Homeowners Sergio and Ana Sandoval say the puppies and mother were taken to a nearby vet for continued treatment but unfortunately one of the puppies did not survive.

The couple says Sergio was getting ready to head home from his overnight shift when neighbors called to tell them what was going on. Ana was with family at the time.

As they rushed home, they feared the worst.

“I’ve got my side-by-side in there, side-by-sides have gas you know it could have blown up. The lawnmower could have blown up,” said Sergio.

In just one night, the Sandoval’s lost one of their puppies and half of their home, including a room where the newest member of their family would sleep – the soon-to-be second child.

“No home…we don’t have their home,” said Sergio.

Deborah Castillo lives across the street. She’s one of the people who called 911.

“If I had enough room in my house, I’d take them in,” she said.

The Glendale Fire Department says that while the actions of the officers were heroic, they want to stress to the general public that re-entering a home with active fire or heavy smoke is extremely dangerous and is something that should only be done by trained public safety professionals.