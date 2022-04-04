ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Megan Thee Stallion Wore This $6 Foundation From Amazon At The Grammys

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Last night at the Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion certainly left her mark on the red carpet. She wore a bold animal print dress that was hard to keep our eyes off of. Something else we couldn’t stop staring at? Her makeup, of course. Meg never ceases to amaze us with her snatched beats, and her 2022 Grammys look was no exception.

First of all, her dramatic cat eye deserves a big round of applause. Her makeup artist, Lauren Child, truly understood the assignment. Second of all, can we give it up for her flawless complexion?? It looked smooth like butter and provided the perfect base for the rest of her makeup. There wasn’t any flashback or oiliness to be found, and we just want to know how she did it.

Calling hotties everywhere, Megan used a $6 drugstore foundation to achieve her Grammys look. She applied Revlon’s ColorStay Liquid Foundation , to be exact. There are so many drugstore foundations on the market, so what’s so special about this one? It’s formulated for both combination and oily skin , and helps mattify your complexion. It’s perfect for the warmer months ahead, especially since it lasts for up to 24 hours.

“I have oily skin and this matte finish is really good in keeping me pretty shine-free throughout the workday,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “The foundation is lightweight and there’s no need to reapply throughout the day.”

Take a page from the Hot Girl Coach’s book and get yourself a bottle (or two, to mix shades like Megan) of this oil-free foundation. The Grammy winner’s shades are a whopping 58 percent off on Amazon right now, with other shades also marked down. Don’t wait any longer to start serving major looks in this Megan Thee Stallion-loved Revlon foundation .

RELATED: This Drugstore Moisturizer Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Secret Weapon to Keeping Her Skin Fresh ‘All Day Long’



Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation $5.74 (was $12.99)


Buy Now

Combination and oily skin hotties can rejoice in the fact that they now have an affordable foundation that doesn’t make them look like a shiny disco ball. It’s lightweight and focused on controlling shine. The oil-free formula also lasts for up to 24 hours, meaning it can endure all your hot girl duties.

Even more, the medium buildable coverage allows you to go for a lighter look during the day and then pack on a little extra for nighttime. Coming in 43 different shades , Revlon’s got you covered. And if not, you can easily mix multiple colors to create the perfect match for your complexion. Megan Thee Stallion mixed shades 400 and 460, which just shows that blending shades might be the way to go.

“I have tried many others, but I always go back because it is a fantastic product. It stays matte and does not make my skin oily. It blends very well, and I get compliments all the time,” wrote one reviewer who gave the product a perfect five-star rating. “It covers great, but is not heavy. People always expect me to say I am wearing some designer brand makeup, but I gladly tell them that it’s very affordable.”

Speaking of a hot girl summer, one very essential part is making sure you’re protected against the sun. And thankfully, this liquid foundation is packed with SPF 15 sun protection so that you can safely slay this summer.

“This is my go-to foundation . I like that it stays on all day and does not wear off on my clothing,” wrote another shopper. ”I also like the choice of colors. I have found one that works for me for winter and another darker color for summer when I have some color on my skin.”

This foundation’s matte finish is to die for if you have combination or oily skin, so listen to Hot Girl Meg and get yourself Revlon’s ColorStay Liquid Foundation for just $6 on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0ezH6Qac00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Shaded Will Smith After He Slapped Him at the Oscars—See His Diss About Will’s Movie

Click here to read the full article. The slap heard around the world. Chris Rock shaded Will Smith after he slapped him at the Oscars 2022 for his joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Chris and Will went viral at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, after the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum slapped the stand-up comedian for a joke he made about his wife’s hair. The moment started when Chris took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and joked that Jada—who has alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss—looked like G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Lauren Child
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Oily Skin#Revlon
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Saweetie Shows off Pink Bubble Yum Hair

Switching from her recent cotton candy ombré bob, Saweetie serves a sweet, pastel pink, wavy hairstyle. The “Icy Girl” rapper recently took to Instagram to show off her look before attending an event in Los Angeles. In the pictures, she poses in a ’70s-inspired mauve pant set and platform shoes, but the devil is in the details. Between the nails and the hair, we’re obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion opens up to Dua Lipa about being labelled ‘aggressive’

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being labelled “aggressive”. The rapper – real name is Megan Pete – featured on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast and the two discussed the backlash she experienced after advocating for the “Protect Black Women” movement. “[Black women] are so written off as just a group of people who are super strong, rarely do people ever check on us, rarely do people treat us like we’re soft,” Megan Thee Stallion explained.In July 2020, the rapper was allegedly shot at a party, prompting a slew of memes which poked fun at the situation....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Urban Islandz

Tory Lanez Drops Pardi & Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Referencing Offset & Cardi B

Tory Lanez fired shots at Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion in a new diss track. Just when most people thought 2022 was going to be a peaceful year devoid of unnecessary drama, Tory Lanez decided to flip the script and rehash his beef with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine as he made a diss track dubbed “Cap”. It was loaded with insults about Pardi and some shade seemingly directed toward the “WAP” rapper.
MUSIC
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy