Megan Thee Stallion Wore This $6 Foundation From Amazon At The Grammys

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Last night at the Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion certainly left her mark on the red carpet. She wore a bold animal print dress that was hard to keep our eyes off of. Something else we couldn’t stop staring at? Her makeup, of course. Meg never ceases to amaze us with her snatched beats, and her 2022 Grammys look was no exception.

First of all, her dramatic cat eye deserves a big round of applause. Her makeup artist, Lauren Child, truly understood the assignment. Second of all, can we give it up for her flawless complexion?? It looked smooth like butter and provided the perfect base for the rest of her makeup. There wasn’t any flashback or oiliness to be found, and we just want to know how she did it.

Calling hotties everywhere, Megan used a $6 drugstore foundation to achieve her Grammys look. She applied Revlon’s ColorStay Liquid Foundation , to be exact. There are so many drugstore foundations on the market, so what’s so special about this one? It’s formulated for both combination and oily skin , and helps mattify your complexion. It’s perfect for the warmer months ahead, especially since it lasts for up to 24 hours.

“I have oily skin and this matte finish is really good in keeping me pretty shine-free throughout the workday,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “The foundation is lightweight and there’s no need to reapply throughout the day.”

Take a page from the Hot Girl Coach’s book and get yourself a bottle (or two, to mix shades like Megan) of this oil-free foundation. The Grammy winner’s shades are a whopping 58 percent off on Amazon right now, with other shades also marked down. Don’t wait any longer to start serving major looks in this Megan Thee Stallion-loved Revlon foundation .

RELATED: This Drugstore Moisturizer Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Secret Weapon to Keeping Her Skin Fresh ‘All Day Long’

Combination and oily skin hotties can rejoice in the fact that they now have an affordable foundation that doesn’t make them look like a shiny disco ball. It’s lightweight and focused on controlling shine. The oil-free formula also lasts for up to 24 hours, meaning it can endure all your hot girl duties.

Even more, the medium buildable coverage allows you to go for a lighter look during the day and then pack on a little extra for nighttime. Coming in 43 different shades , Revlon’s got you covered. And if not, you can easily mix multiple colors to create the perfect match for your complexion. Megan Thee Stallion mixed shades 400 and 460, which just shows that blending shades might be the way to go.

“I have tried many others, but I always go back because it is a fantastic product. It stays matte and does not make my skin oily. It blends very well, and I get compliments all the time,” wrote one reviewer who gave the product a perfect five-star rating. “It covers great, but is not heavy. People always expect me to say I am wearing some designer brand makeup, but I gladly tell them that it’s very affordable.”

Speaking of a hot girl summer, one very essential part is making sure you’re protected against the sun. And thankfully, this liquid foundation is packed with SPF 15 sun protection so that you can safely slay this summer.

“This is my go-to foundation . I like that it stays on all day and does not wear off on my clothing,” wrote another shopper. ”I also like the choice of colors. I have found one that works for me for winter and another darker color for summer when I have some color on my skin.”

This foundation’s matte finish is to die for if you have combination or oily skin, so listen to Hot Girl Meg and get yourself Revlon’s ColorStay Liquid Foundation for just $6 on Amazon.