Pueblo, CO

First double drive-thru Culver’s in Colorado opens in Pueblo

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo's first Culver's, a Wisconsin-based restaurant known for its Frozen Custard, finally opened Monday, April 4.

According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, this location is the first double drive-thru Culver's in the state.

Lines were first reported around 8:30 a.m., with people continuing to pack the drive-thrus throughout Monday. According to The Chieftain, the first 100 customers received free food for a year in the form of 52 value basket coupons.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsetO_0ezH6Jel00
    Courtesy of Zach Hillstrom/The Pueblo Chieftain
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rq6TG_0ezH6Jel00
    Courtesy of Zach Hillstrom/The Pueblo Chieftain

Culver's is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. but will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Saturday, The Chieftain interviewed the new Culver's under owner Mark Grant II, who oversees restaurants in Colorado Springs and Fountain.

Read that full story here.

The post First double drive-thru Culver’s in Colorado opens in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO .

