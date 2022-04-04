ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DK Metcalf Weighs in on Rumor That Teams Are Calling Seahawks for Possible Trade

By Joseph Salvador
He and the Seahawks have yet to reach an agreement on an extension.

DK Metcalf had some fun on Twitter Monday when he saw a tweet that suggested teams were calling the Seahawks about a possible trade for the wide receiver.

Metcalf quote-tweeted a tweet from an account called JPA Football that read, “Teams calling Seattle about trading for WR DK Metcalf,” and cited NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Haven’t heard anything, per @dkm14,” he said in the tweet.

Since Metcalf would be the best source regarding teams reaching out, he tagged himself in the tweet. The report in question was likely Rapoport’s appearance on The Pat McAffee Show earlier in the day. He was asked about Metcalf’s situation in Seattle and AJ Brown’s chances of being dealt from the Titans.

“There is some smoke there, teams are calling I know that,” he said. “I haven’t got the sense either organization has done anything to say that they would trade either AJ Brown or DK Metcalf. Obviously teams are calling.”

Rapoport went on to say that it’s just the nature of the NFL in this day and age for teams to inquire about star players if they’re not under contract, no matter how unlikely it is they land the player. The NFL insider added that he believes Metcalf and the Seahawks get a deal done. The 24-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent next year if he and Seattle don’t reach an agreement on an extension.

All things considered, it doesn’t sound like Metcalf is going anywhere.

