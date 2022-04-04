ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Next court date set for person of interest in disapperance of Ella Goodie

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpTCl_0ezH6G0a00

The person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie is due in court later this week in Missouri.

Brandon Francisco is believed to have been the last person to see Ella Goodie who has not been seen since March 9, 2022.

Family members say Goodie was giving Francisco a ride to Houston.

Her SUV was found last week, but still no sign of the missing Scott woman.

Francisco's next court date will be April 6 for the fugitive for out of state case, and April 29 for a preliminary hearing on the possession of a firearm charge, according to Buchanan County, Missouri clerk of court office.

Related Stories:

LSP: Ella Goodie's vehicle located in Missouri

State Police seeking assistance in locating Ella Goodie and her vehicle

Person of interest in disappearance of Ella Goodie arrested in Missouri by US Marshals

Search efforts increase for missing Scott woman

Local activist group postpones search for missing Scott woman

Police in Scott seek missing person

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News
KATC News

28K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
KATC News

UPDATE: FBI and US Marshals helping in Goodie case

UPDATE: The FBI and US Marshals Service are helping in the case of a missing Scott woman. The Scott Police Department announced that they have has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Marshals Service in reference to the missing person case involving Ella Goodie and the person of interest, Brandon Francisco.
SCOTT, LA
KATC News

LSP: Ella Goodie's vehicle located in Missouri

State Police say Ella Goodie's vehicle has been located in St. Joseph Missouri. Louisiana State Police say that Friday morning, St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri located Ella Goodie’s vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5 in St. Joseph.
SCOTT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Scott, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Person Of Interest#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
iheart.com

RPD "Person of Interest" Found Dead, Victim Identified

RPD officer Melvin Williams has been found dead in a vehicle in Henrietta. He was the person of interest in Rochester's latest homicide on Wetmore Park, near Lyell Avenue at around 7am Monday. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Janet Jordan. She's confirmed to have been an employee of...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Man Catches Burglar and Hogties Him

Crime is a problem in New Orleans. Vigilante justice, Batman-style is never advisable, but it seems to have worked well for this guy. New Orleans resident Eric Hernandez is the Batman in this story. The Louisiana native, came home to find and oddly dressed man in his house rummaging through his things. Hernandez, instead of fleeing the home and calling the police, sprung in to action. Knowing that police response time in NOLA is slow for several reasons, Hernandez was able to detain the would-be thief with what appears to be electrical chords and duct tape.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
KSLA

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street regarding a shooting. This is near Ant’s Urban Lounge (formerly Fat Tuesday’s.)
SHREVEPORT, LA
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy