ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

NY Trio Led Police On Two Pursuits After PA Pharmacists Refused To Fill Fake Prescription

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtNCg_0ezH6CTg00
Omar McFarlane (left), Rejon Vandross (top), Woolf Dessources (bottom). Photo Credit: Northwest Regional police.

Three men from New York sent police on a chase in Pennsylvania after they failed to fill a fraudulent prescription, police say.

Northwest Regional police received a report of someone trying to fill a fake prescription at Sloan's Norlanco Pharmacy in Mount Joy Township around 7 p.m. Friday, Apr. 1— and it wasn’t an April Fool’s Day prank, as the script was filed several days prior, according to the department’s release.

Officers Kris Hart and Dan Gordon responded to the call, approaching the building as one of the suspects were exiting the store. Outside the store, the other two suspects were waiting in a Silver Jeep Wrangler.

Officer Gordon chased the man on foot, while Hart jumped back into the cruise and took off after the fleeing Jeep.

The high-speed chase ended when the Jeep hit a landscape rock near the intersection of Greentree and Ridge road police stated in the release.

Two people were hurt in the car crash and they were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where their current status is unknown.

Hart arrested the driver, Rejon Vandross, 23, of Queens Village, with the help of a nearby civilian as he was resisting arrest, according to the release.

The passenger, Woolf Dessources, 23, of Cambria Heights, fled on foot but was soon captured by Elizabethtown police officers Nathan Brandt and Cpl. Jesse Schlotzhauer.

The man who fled on foot, Omar McFarlane, 22, Brooklyn, was captured on foot was also captured with the help of a nearby citizen, police say.

All three men have been charged with Identity Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft, Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud, Forgery or Deception, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest, and Reckless Driving, according to the release.

McFarlane was charged for a crime spree with a different group of men in New York state in 2019, according to a report at the time by CBS 6.

It’s unknown if the other men also have a criminal history.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Voice
Daily Voice

245K+

Followers

39K+

Posts

75M+

Views

Follow Daily Voice and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pharmacists#Brooklyn#Northwest Regional#Sloan#Norlanco Pharmacy#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WETM 18 News

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
245K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy