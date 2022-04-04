NY Trio Led Police On Two Pursuits After PA Pharmacists Refused To Fill Fake Prescription

Omar McFarlane (left), Rejon Vandross (top), Woolf Dessources (bottom). Photo Credit: Northwest Regional police.

Three men from New York sent police on a chase in Pennsylvania after they failed to fill a fraudulent prescription, police say.

Northwest Regional police received a report of someone trying to fill a fake prescription at Sloan's Norlanco Pharmacy in Mount Joy Township around 7 p.m. Friday, Apr. 1— and it wasn’t an April Fool’s Day prank, as the script was filed several days prior, according to the department’s release.

Officers Kris Hart and Dan Gordon responded to the call, approaching the building as one of the suspects were exiting the store. Outside the store, the other two suspects were waiting in a Silver Jeep Wrangler.

Officer Gordon chased the man on foot, while Hart jumped back into the cruise and took off after the fleeing Jeep.

The high-speed chase ended when the Jeep hit a landscape rock near the intersection of Greentree and Ridge road police stated in the release.

Two people were hurt in the car crash and they were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where their current status is unknown.

Hart arrested the driver, Rejon Vandross, 23, of Queens Village, with the help of a nearby civilian as he was resisting arrest, according to the release.

The passenger, Woolf Dessources, 23, of Cambria Heights, fled on foot but was soon captured by Elizabethtown police officers Nathan Brandt and Cpl. Jesse Schlotzhauer.

The man who fled on foot, Omar McFarlane, 22, Brooklyn, was captured on foot was also captured with the help of a nearby citizen, police say.

All three men have been charged with Identity Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft, Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud, Forgery or Deception, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest, and Reckless Driving, according to the release.

McFarlane was charged for a crime spree with a different group of men in New York state in 2019, according to a report at the time by CBS 6.

It’s unknown if the other men also have a criminal history.

