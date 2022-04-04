ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tarheels fans vs. Jayhawks fans in New Orleans for Men’s Final Four

By Kenny Lopez
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tonight’s big NCAA Men’s Final Four matchup between the University of Kansas Jayhawks and the University of North Carolina Tarheels is a matchup that fans are excited about.

All day in the French Quarter fans were gearing up for tonight’s game, and of course, these fans had their opinions on which team is better and why their team should come out on top.

Pick two: Saints trade with Eagles, move up in 1st round, add additional 1st-round selection

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with fans and shows how all these fans in New Orleans bring an economic boost to our city.

