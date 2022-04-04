Controversial Des Moines housing project approved

Data: City of Des Moines; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosSewer rates in Des Moines have increased almost 80% in the last decade, now costing residents a total of more than $42 million a year.Why it matters: Residents can anticipate even more pain from the other line items on their water bills in coming weeks.Water rates will increase 3% for most residents in April.Stormwater charges will reach $16.35 a month the fiscal year that starts in July, up more than 8% in two years.The big picture: Much of the costs are linked with long-term public health and safety efforts.Hundreds of millions of dollars in sewer improvements have been ongoing for years to upgrade infrastructure, better protect the environment and prevent flooding.Need help? Utility bill assistance is available for low-income families.Metro residents can contact IMPACT Community Action Partnership.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 23 DAYS AGO