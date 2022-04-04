ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Red Lake man sentenced to 12 years for murder

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 1 day ago

A Ponemah (MN) man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for the 2019 murder of a woman on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. According to the U-S Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old William Jones the fourth and...

