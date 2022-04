WALL, TX – St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall will be hosting a spaghetti luncheon this Sunday to help raise funds for the Wall student who was diagnosed with a rare brain condition. As previously reported, Meleah Plummer, 15, of Wall, was diagnosed with a medical condition that causes swelling in her brian. For the original article see: Wall Student in Desperate Need of Prayers Since her diagnosis in Dec. 2021, Plummer has spent a large amount of time in Cook's medical center in Ft. Worth. Because of the rising medical bills the family is asking for help. Currently there is already a…

