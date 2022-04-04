Franklin County woman charged in death of 6-day-old son

A 30-year-old mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined she "negligently contributed to the death” of her six-day-old son in 2021, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. State police were called to a report of an unresponsive infant in the 1300 block of...
A man awaiting trial for the 2020 killings of two women—the mothers of his children— has been charged with trying to kill a fellow inmate earlier this month inside the Cumberland County Prison, court documents said. Davone U. Anderson, 26, has been imprisoned since the summer of 2020,...
A Florida bridge operator has been charged with the death of a 79-year-old woman who fell off the drawbridge she was operating at the time. Artissua Lafay Paulk, 43, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Carol Wright. The incident occurred on Feb. 6 at the Royal Park Bridge.
EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
A man was in the crawl space trying to fix a plumbing issue at his girlfriend’s mobile home in western Pennsylvania when he discovered another problem, according to local reports. “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this,’” Tracey Douds told KDKA. “I’m like...
A fight between a brother and a sister in Pennsylvania turned deadly on Thursday night, according to the police. Linette Ayala, 22, was found dead due to a “traumatic injury” from an apparent assault in her home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road on Thursday, Mar. 10 around 11:30 p.m., according to East Hempfield Township police.
A 17-month-old baby was thrown across a room and a 14-year-old boy was attacked by their mom, police say. Manor Township Officer Carolyn Gundel was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road on Monday, Mar. 14 around 7:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
A 21-year-old mother-to-be unexpectedly went into labor only to have her newborn die due to “undetermined trauma” possibly caused by a head-on crash with a drunk driver according to Pennsylvania state police. The woman was in a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe heading east on Allentown Boulevard/Route 22 near…
A man was found dead Saturday morning in the vicinity of the Norman Wood Bridge in Lancaster County, according to police. Troopers were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the area of the bridge along Route 372, also known as Holtwood Road, for the report of a man who had died.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — According to emergency dispatchers, Franklin Fire Company was called to a multi-vehicle crash in Chambersburg on Friday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Hollywell Avenue and Dump Road at around 9:30 p.m. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles...
A Pennsylvania woman drunk texting her ex-boyfriend has been arrested, according to the police. Susquehanna Regional police were called to a domestic dispute in the first block of Pajill Dr in Marietta Borough on Thursday, Mar. 3 around 3 p.m., according to a release by the department. Tracy Elizabeth Ford,...
A 61-year-old worker was killed Monday, March 14 in a forklift accident at a Lehigh Valley facility, authorities said.Russell Molter, of Zionsville, was working at the Home Depot distribution center in the 8000 block of Willard Drive in Breinigsville when two forklifts collided, seriously injuring …
KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
Washington DC Metropolitan Police are offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information regarding a suspect who shot and killed a DC father in front of his two young children, sources said. MD Police are looking Jarrell David Harris, 27, who is wanted in connection to the death of 42-year-old...
HOLLINS, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department made an arrest in connection to the remains found on Hollins University’s campus over a year ago. In February 2021, human remains were found at the university’s campus. A couple of months later in April 2021, the remains were...
CINCINNATI — Marcus Allen held his son's ashes as he listened to a judge sentence his child's mother to 11 years in prison for his death. "This is all I have left," Allen said. Allen's 19-year-old son, Dominic, was missing for 72 days before his body was found inside...
A Pennsylvania man lied his way into Ramsey Elementary School and recorded a child on his cellphone in the girl’s bathroom in Monroeville on Tuesday, police say. Brian Mintmier, 26, approached the school’s main entrance around 2:19 p.m. where he was met with a district employee who was responsible for screening visitors before the entrance. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
