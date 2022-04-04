Franklin County woman charged in death of 6-day-old son

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).

EAST EARL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO