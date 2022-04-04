ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Franklin County woman charged in death of 6-day-old son

WGAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Franklin County woman is charged with the death of...

www.wgal.com

MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify This Theft Suspect?

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
EAST EARL, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — According to emergency dispatchers, Franklin Fire Company was called to a multi-vehicle crash in Chambersburg on Friday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Hollywell Avenue and Dump Road at around 9:30 p.m. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
abc27 News

Pennsylvania grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA

