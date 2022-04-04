ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. doctor discusses rising COVID-19 numbers and wastewater data

WCVB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Mass. — COVID-19 numbers are...

www.wcvb.com

NECN

Mass. Releases Revised COVID-19 Death Toll

Massachusetts on Monday reported another 1,520 coronavirus cases, a number that includes three days over the weekend, and a newly revised death count of 18,886, several thousand less than what was previously reported. The state announced last week that it would be revising the death number based on updates to...
Boston

Mass. General Brigham nixes suburban expansion plan

The decision follows word that the Department of Public Health wouldn’t endorse the projects. Mass. General Brigham said Friday it’s pulling a proposal to build two new outpatient surgical centers outside Boston, and expand a third, reportedly due to a lack of support from the Department of Public Health.
BOSTON, MA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WUPE

Is it Illegal in Massachusetts to be Buried Without a Casket or Coffin?

We recently featured a story about backyard burials in which we learned that it's legal to be buried on your property in Massachusetts...well kind of. Get more details on that story by going here. Taking it a step further, you may wonder if you have to bury your loved one in a casket or coffin, by law, in Massachusetts. With the past two years making it difficult for many Massachusetts families to make ends meet, one may want to look into a less expensive burial service. Perhaps, it was in the deceased's wishes, not to be buried in any type of vault. In addition, some may want to choose a green burial option.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Former Harvard professor and Beth Israel doctor has 8 studies retracted

"It’s a complicated issue, and all I can say is people make mistakes." A former Harvard professor and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) doctor has now had eight studies and abstracts retracted because he did not follow internal approval and review procedures when conducting his research, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.
HARVARD, MA
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Mainers Issue Warning About Suspicious Woman at Portsmouth, New Hampshire Bus Terminal

A shady incident happened at C&J Bus Lines on Sunday. Unfortunately with the world we live in today, even if you want to help someone that seems in need, you always need to be overcautious because you never know if it's a ploy or not. Too many times there have been stories of genuine-hearted people attempting to do the right thing and help a hitchhiker get a lift to where they need to go, only to be carjacked or worse.

