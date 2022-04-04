Mass. doctor discusses rising COVID-19 numbers and wastewater data

We recently featured a story about backyard burials in which we learned that it's legal to be buried on your property in Massachusetts...well kind of. Get more details on that story by going here. Taking it a step further, you may wonder if you have to bury your loved one in a casket or coffin, by law, in Massachusetts. With the past two years making it difficult for many Massachusetts families to make ends meet, one may want to look into a less expensive burial service. Perhaps, it was in the deceased's wishes, not to be buried in any type of vault. In addition, some may want to choose a green burial option.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO