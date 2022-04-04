ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Last year’s playoff roles reversed as sinking Jazz meet Grizzlies

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YiDC_0ezH2guC00

The struggling Utah Jazz will play host to the surging Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Memphis (55-23) comes into the contest having won seven games in a row and has clinched the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with only four games remaining in the regular season.

Utah (46-32) has lost six of its last seven games to fall into the No. 6 position in the West.

The Jazz’s most recent defeat was another gut punch, in which they held a big lead before wilting down the stretch against the Golden State Warriors. Utah has had a couple of days off since the 111-107 loss in San Francisco.

The Warriors, despite playing without Steph Curry, scored 18 straight points on six 3-pointers to rally past the Jazz. Utah held a 21-point lead in the stunning setback.

It was Utah’s 15th loss this season after leading by 10 or more points.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell believes the team can still turn things around in time to make some noise in the postseason.

“We have a group of guys — including myself — where it’s gonna feel good when we figure it out,” Mitchell said. “So, we can sit here and feel sorry for ourselves or we can use it as fuel. And I think we have a group of guys who want to do that. Yeah, we messed up. We’ve messed up fourth quarters 14 times, 15 times. How do we respond? How do we adjust? That’s really where I’m at, that’s where we’re at. We’ll figure it out.”

Realistically, the Jazz are fighting with Denver (47-32) for the fifth or sixth seed in the first round, but they’re only 1.5 games ahead of Minnesota (45-34) for the seventh spot, which would require a play-in victory to make the playoffs.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are locked into the No. 2 spot, seven games behind No. 1 Phoenix and 5.5 games ahead of Golden State.

Memphis picked up an especially impressive win last weekend, beating the Suns at home 122-114 even though Ja Morant (knee), Desmond Bane (ankle), Steven Adams (calf), Tyus Jones (hand) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) were sidelined with injuries.

Dillon Brooks led the red-hot Grizzlies with 30 points as his team snapped Phoenix’s nine-game winning streak.

“These are definitely culture wins,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, “because you’re going up against the best team in the league.”

Jenkins thought it was a statement victory for the Grizzlies, who were eliminated after a feisty showing against the Jazz in the first round last postseason.

“Tonight’s a night where you can put your stamp (on it), and say ‘This is who we are, and we’re going to be here for a really long time,'” Jenkins said after Friday’s victory.

Assistant Darko Rajakovic finished coaching the game for the Grizzlies after Jenkins was tossed in the second quarter with two technical fouls.

Memphis has beaten Utah in their first two meetings this season — 119-118 at Vivint Arena in November and 119-109 at home in January.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

49K+

Followers

41K+

Posts

19M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Players For Lakers To Target In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Russell Westbrook still isn’t done throwing Frank Vogel under the bus

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook isn’t quite finished with hinting at disagreement with Frank Vogel and the Lakers coaching staff. When ESPN reported in early March that the Lakers organization was pressuring Frank Vogel to demote Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, Vogel maintained that there was enough time for Westbrook to turn his season around the way he did with the Washington Wizards.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis drops bold claim with Lakers season on life support

The Los Angeles Lakers shot themselves in the foot on Saturday night as they ate a brutal loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. While mathematically, the chances of LA sneaking into the play-in tournament after the loss are minuscule at best, they’re still breathing as things stand. With the San Antonio Spurs holding the tie-breaker edge, the Lakers must win two more games than their West rival in order to leapfrog them in the standings.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Donovan Mitchell
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
FOX Sports

Bucks, Heat, Celtics, 76ers: Will a beast emerge in NBA's East?

The bad news, for the teams in the mesmerizing logjam engulfing the NBA’s Eastern Conference, is that a regular-season record of fewer than 56 wins hardly ever results in a championship. The good news, for everyone watching things play out over the final week of a campaign boasting more...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns set franchise record for wins in season, end Los Angeles Lakers playoff hopes

Sixty-three. History. Finally. The Phoenix Suns broke the franchise record for wins in a single season after beating the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-110, Tuesday night before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center. "When we came here, the goal was obviously to build a program and step-by-step do some things," Suns coach Monty Williams said....
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel angering Lakers fans with 1 particular decision

The Los Angeles Lakers are limping to the finish line of the regular season, and head coach Frank Vogel is not exactly building any goodwill either. The Lakers lost again on Sunday to the Denver Nuggets, bringing them one step closer to elimination from the play-in tournament. Curiously enough, Vogel decided not to play rookie guard Austin Reaves a single minute in either of the last two games. While the Lakers were close to full strength against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, LeBron James was out on Sunday against Denver. Reaves did not play in either contest.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy