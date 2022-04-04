ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Bay County teens face attempted murder charges in drive-by shooting

By The News Herald/USA TODAY NETWORK
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY — Three Bay County teens are now facing attempted murder charges stemming from a drive-by shooting incident that took place in March.

Jayden Gage Ted Howard, 16, was originally charged with multiple felony counts in the case. This past week, the State Attorney's Office upgraded his charges to two counts of attempted murder, one felony count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

The suspected driver of the vehicle, Marco Antonio Mejia, 17, has now been charged with two counts principal to attempted murder as well as principal to shooting into an occupied dwelling and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. In addition, Aubree Anya-Jade Lake, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder and giving false information to law enforcement.

According to Panama City Police officials, officers with the department were called to an address in the 1000 block of McKenzie Avenue on March 16, in reference to a drive-by shooting. During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Howard had texted the victim, telling him that he was coming by to confront him.

Camera footage from the residence showed a dark colored SUV approached the residence and slow down, and the passenger produce a handgun, firing four shots before the SUV sped off.

PCPD Crime Scene investigators recovered four shell casings and documented one bullet hole in the exterior door of the residence.

Howard was identified as a suspect and taken into custody when investigators located him hiding under a bed at a residence on Verona Circle.

