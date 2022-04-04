ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ever Forward to be unloaded before next refloat try

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJCQm_0ezH2cNI00

After two unsuccessful attempts to free the grounded Ever Forward in the Chesapeake Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that containers will be removed to lighten the load before another try.

Salvage experts determined they wouldn’t be able to overcome the ground force of the more than 1,000-foot (305-meter) Ever Forward, loaded with nearly 5,000 containers, the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., the ship's operator, said in a news release. Unloading the ship offers the best chance to refloat it, officials said.

Dredging will continue to a depth of 43 feet (13 meters), but as soon as two crane barges are installed, containers will be removed and taken back to Baltimore 's Seagirt Marine Terminal, officials said. Then, tugs and pull barges will try again to refloat the ship. The shipping channel will remain open to one-way traffic during the operation, which is expected to take about two weeks.

The ship was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.

The Coast Guard has said it hasn't determined what caused the Ever Forward to run aground. The ship is outside the shipping channel and has not been blocking navigation, unlike last year’s high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days.

Comments / 14

Jack Meoff
1d ago

where's all that extra water from the melting glaciers ? must've went everywhere EXCEPT Chesapeake Bay.

Reply
6
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

586K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Bakersfield Now

Dredging underway to free 1000-foot grounded cargo ship in Chesapeake Bay

PASADENA, Md. (7News) – On Monday, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard began dredging work to free a cargo ship that's stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week now. USCG was notified around 9 p.m. last Sunday that a Hong Kong-flagged general container ship was leaving...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ever Forward's hull undamaged after Chesapeake Bay grounding

A cargo ship's hull was not damaged when it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay and there is no fuel leakage, the ship's operator said in an update Thursday, four days after the Ever Forward got stranded as it left the Port of Baltimore.Evergreen arranged for divers to inspect the ship after Sunday’s accident, and its propeller and rudder are fully functional, the company said in a statement Thursday. It has appointed salvor Donjon Smit to join the rescue operation and experts are assessing the vessel’s grounding condition, the weight of its cargo and the tidal range at the...
ACCIDENTS
Space.com

Satellite spots stranded container ship Ever Forward from space, a year after Suez's Ever Given

Another cargo ship, another waterway, another embarrassing stranding for the Taiwan-based shipping company behind the weeklong blockage of the Suez Canal one year ago. Satellites owned by the U.S. Earth observation company Maxar spotted a container ship that had been stuck for over two weeks in the shallow waters of the Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore, Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Bay Bridge#Salvage#Taiwan#Pollution#The U S Coast Guard#Maryland Department#Evergreen Marine Corp#Seagirt Marine Terminal#The Coast Guard#The Ever Forward
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Nightwatch Spotted Flying Over Europe

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over the English Channel, as tensions continue to rise with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

586K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy