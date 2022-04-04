White House condemns ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as ‘misinformed and hateful’

The White House has labelled the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida as “misinformed” and “hateful”.

Press secretary Jen Psaki told a briefing on Monday that the legislation reflects “politicians in Florida propagating misinformed, hateful policies that do absolutely nothing to address the real issues”.

She added that The Department of Education will be looking at whether its implementation violates federal Civil Rights law.

Psaki claimed the bill, signed in law last week by Gov DeSantis, goes against the equality that parents look to leaders to ensure for their children.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters