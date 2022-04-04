ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Oliver mocks Madison Cawthorn’s false statements, from ‘key bumps’ to apple cobbler

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4rsJ_0ezH2Zfz00

HBO host John Oliver devoted an entire segment of his latest episode to Rep Madison Cawthorn ’s troubled history with the truth.

Mr Cawthorn has drawn widespread condemnation in recent weeks for publicly accusing his fellow lawmakers of inviting him to orgies and doing “key bumps” of cocaine in front of him.

“All of a sudden you get invited to like, ‘Well, hey, we’re gonna have a kind of sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come!’” the Republican told podcaster John Lovell. “And you realise they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said there is “no evidence” behind Mr Cawthorn’s claims, and said the freshman congressman admitted to him in person that they weren’t true. On Sunday, Oliver took aim at the remarks as well.

“Now, obviously, no one uses the phrase ‘key bump’ without knowing exactly what it means, so it feels like you’re already telling on yourself a little there,” the comedian began. “Also, I’m pretty sure that people having coke-fuelled orgies don’t call them ‘sexual get-togethers.’”

But the HBO host took Mr McCarthy to task as well, saying Mr Cawthorn had too long a history of falsehoods for the Minority Leader to only now suddenly lose confidence in him.

“Cawthorn’s record with the truth has always been unrelentingly bad,” Oliver said.

The comedian then ran through a long list of Mr Cawthorn’s false statements. The congressman, who is partially paralysed from a car accident, has said he trained for the Paralympics . In fact, he was never even registered for them. He also implied that the car accident stopped him from joining the US Naval Academy. In fact, the Academy had rejected him before the crash happened.

But perhaps most infuriating to the comedian was that Mr Cawthorn, an avid Instagram user, posted a photo of himself with a dessert that he falsely called an “apple cobbler.”

“I don’t know what that is, but it is definitely not a cobbler,” the host fumed. “That’s nothing! That’s f***ing nothing, Madison! Words mean things!”

Oliver then turned his attention to a video Mr Cawthorn posted of himself punching a small tree. Nothing about the video is dishonest, but Oliver did call it “one of the stupidest things I have ever seen in my entire life.”

The Independent has reached out to Mr Cawthorn for comment.

Comments / 22

Pepper poo
1d ago

Cawthorn is an embarrassment to the American people! He should just zip it along with the likes of MTG, Boebert, Gaetz and a few others...please just go away!

Reply(3)
9
Poker ♤ Face
1d ago

Punching a tree? Was he doing a video for "Smack My Birch Up"? "Hit Me Baby One More Pine"?

Reply(1)
10
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

586K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

'The theories of alcoholism are very true and it's very sad': Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn claims Nancy Pelosi is addicted to alcohol - even though she doesn't drink

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) told a room full of supporters that Nancy Pelosi has a 'drinking problem' – even though the House Speaker does not drink. 'Rules for thee but not for me I guess is Nancy Pelosi's, that's Nancy Pelosi's campaign slogan,' Cawthorn said, tearing into Pelosi – a figure who has often appeared in GOP campaign ads and fundraising pitches. The line is a favorite of House minority leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.).
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oliver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobbler#Hbo#Republican#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ron Perlman leads Ted Cruz backlash with foul-mouthed tirade over Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning

Ron Perlman has slammed Ted Cruz’s line of questioning for Ketanji Brown Jackson at one of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.The Texas senator posed a question to Ms Brown Jackson on critical race theory, a buzzword for the country’s conservatives, at Tuesday’s hearing by asking if she believed babies were racist.He specifically pointed to a book called Antiracist Baby by Dr Ibram Kendi and highlighted an illustration depicting a child with a header that said one should “confess when being racist”.Soon after the hearing, Perlman hit out at Mr Cruz.“Hi Ted, Ron here,” the actor said in a video...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Trump upset with the state of his new social media site, eyes shakeup

Top executives from Former President Donald Trump’s social media venture, Truth Social, have departed the company as the site has struggled to gain traction with users. Three top executives quit Truth Social, including chief technology officer, Josh Adams and Billy Boozer, the head of the company’s product development, and chief legal officer, Lori Heyer-Bednar, according to two people familiar with the matter. Reuters first reported the departures of Adams and Boozer.
POTUS
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

586K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy