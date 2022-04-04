Sam Fender wears Francis Bourgeois’ head camera on stage during Wembley gig

Sam Fender ’s Wembley gig took an unexpected turn on Saturday night when Francis Bourgeois appeared on stage riding a scooter.

The famous trainspotter even pulled out a tailwhip as the Geordie star belted out “Getting Started”.

Fender then nabbed the TikToker’s famous go-pro and attached it to his own head for part of the performance.

“What a f****** crease man, couldn’t stop laughing when my mate Francis Bourgeois joined us on stage last night,” he wrote, sharing a video of the moment.

“His scooter skills are beast too. Thanks again London, no words.”

