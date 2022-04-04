ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Fender wears Francis Bourgeois’ head camera on stage during Wembley gig

By Oliver Browning
 1 day ago

Sam Fender ’s Wembley gig took an unexpected turn on Saturday night when Francis Bourgeois appeared on stage riding a scooter.

The famous trainspotter even pulled out a tailwhip as the Geordie star belted out “Getting Started”.

Fender then nabbed the TikToker’s famous go-pro and attached it to his own head for part of the performance.

“What a f****** crease man, couldn’t stop laughing when my mate Francis Bourgeois joined us on stage last night,” he wrote, sharing a video of the moment.

“His scooter skills are beast too. Thanks again London, no words.”

