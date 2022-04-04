Donation allows for new Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will soon be adding a new K-9 officer to its ranks.

An event was held Monday afternoon to celebrate a donation from a private individual along with former sheriff Dave Mahoney enabling the department to not only welcome the new four-legged officer but also pay for training for a new handler.

During the event, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett introduced the deputy who will be receiving the training, Deputy Lacey Mejia.

Barrett said the K-9 unit is not fully funded by tax dollars so donations are key to maintaining it.

