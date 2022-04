SUMMERSET — Some patrons of the Meade School District made their case for a high school in the Piedmont/Summerset area Monday. “You have said that it is on your radar, but it needs to be your priority,” parent Ashley Frey told members of the Meade School Board gathered for their monthly meeting at the Stagebarn Middle School gym Monday evening. “We want a high school. Please make it a bigger priority. Do more. Do it faster. We will support you however we can.”

