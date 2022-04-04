ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Morgan Just Revealed How He *Really* Feels About Meghan Markle—His Latest Tweet Is So Mean!

By Marissa Matozzo
 1 day ago
Shutterstock

Bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Twitter has long been Piers Morgan‘s forte, and one recent tweet that the broadcaster posted about Meghan Markle seemed to garner more attention and backlash than usual. Since then, a lot unfolded, so let’s start at the beginning. On March 27th, a note to Morgan from legendary alternative singer Sinead O’Connor began circling on social media, in which she implied that he must be attracted to Markle and that is the reason for his history of attacks and jabs at her.

This was shared again by writer Caitlin Moran, to which Morgan then replied in a tweet, “It’s amusing how my legitimate criticism of someone like the ghastly Ms. Markle is automatically categorised by the woke brigade as a) racist b) sexist c) damaging to her mental health or d) because I must fancy her. In fact, it’s just because she’s ghastly.”

Users began replying with examples of his words about Markle in the past— everything from him belittling her mental health and suicidal thoughts to his “playground bully names” directed at her. The word ‘ghastly’ seemed to start more debates too, with some users agreeing with Morgan and others saying that that word (or any of names he calls her) or the amount of times he tweets about her take away from any arguments he might actually be making and help write him off as just “mean.”

One user wrote, “What makes #MeghanMarkle ‘ghastly’ Piers?? Because she married #PrinceHarry? What is your problem? Hate eats people up! You need to let go! You have made enough money from hating her and yet she doesn’t know you exist to be honest! Move on.” Morgan, then replied, shocking his followers with his first sentence. “I don’t hate Meghan Markle. I just hate the damage she and her drippy doormat husband are doing to the Royal Family & Monarchy with their constant unsubstantiated smears and attacks – whilst hypocritically exploiting their royal titles for huge financial gain,” he wrote. (As one fan put it, so much for making a point for once without name-calling).

