Car, remains found in North Carolina lake could be connected to 2006 missing person, police say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a Greensboro man was found two months after a car was hit by a train and thrown into the water near Wilcox Way in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At about 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 14, troopers responded to the scene at the Yadkin River near […]
LAFAYETTE, La. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service have joined the investigation concerning the search for a Louisiana woman, who went missing after reportedly driving a Lyft to Texas. Ella Goodie, 33, has not been seen or heard from by family members since Wednesday, March...
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three teenagers, between the ages of 14 and 16, are facing kidnapping charges after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside of it, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WYFF News 4. Police said a mother...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets, according to Durham police. Two people died at the scene, police said. Two people appeared...
A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her roommate more than a decade ago, with authorities citing shifting statements from the woman and her parents as they pursued a cold-case investigation. Nichole Erin Rice, 34, had a court...
A weeks-long search for a missing Seminole County woman comes to a tragic end. Nancy Davis went missing at the end of February, police found only her abandoned car. Seminole County officials said Nancy Davis slid off icy roads after she dropped medicine off to her husband at his work. She called him to tell him she was stuck and going to walk on foot and disappeared.
An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
United States Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been charged with driving with a revoked license, the state's highway patrol confirmed to CBS News. It's the congressman's third traffic offense reported by North Carolina State Highway Patrol in the last six months. Cawthorn was pulled over for a traffic...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A structure fire on Rodeo Road Thursday night into Friday morning was thought to have possibly killed 37-year old Jerome F. Vieyra of North Platte. There was no announcement that the man was killed, but since Vieyra was in contact with police as the fire was set, and ran deeper into the building housing his business, Vieyra Metal Works, as flames engulfed the building, Vieyra dying inside was a distinct possibility.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Update: According to the Daytona Beach police, Conrey has been located. Previous Story: Daytona Beach police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing girl with autism. According to police, 12-year-old Neveah Conrey was last seen Saturday at an apartment complex off North...
Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
