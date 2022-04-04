ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotch Plains, NJ

Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Watchung Hills- Boys lacrosse recap

By Mike Gurnis
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mikey Kloepfer had three goals and six assists to pace Scotch Plains-Fanwood in a 17-2 win over Watchung Hills in Scotch Plains....

