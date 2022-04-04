Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Watchung Hills- Boys lacrosse recap

Kacey Loughlin finished the day 2-3 with three RBI, one run, and one walk to lead Old Bridge past East Brunswick 11-6 in East Brunswick. Tied at two at the end of the first inning, Old Bridge (3-0) scored two runs in the top of the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. Despite East Brunswick (2-1) cutting its deficit to three in the fifth, Old Bridge answered back with three runs in the sixth to push its lead to 11-5.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO