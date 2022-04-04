ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Marine sentenced to over 28 years in prison for sexually abusing child

 1 day ago
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A former Camp Pendleton Marine who sexually assaulted a 3-year-old was sentenced Monday to more than 28 years in prison. Michael Hamby Jr., 30, must also register as a sex offender...

