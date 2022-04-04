Ex-Marine sentenced to over 28 years in prison for sexually abusing child

A 34-year-old man is "on the run" in California after police investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old Sophia Mason found the body of a child in his home.The Merced Police Department said on Saturday that they had obtained a warrant to arrest Dhante Jackson for murder following a search of his house in Merced.Officers also charged Sophia's mother Samantha Johnson, 30, from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area, with murder. They described Mr Jackson as her boyfriend.A spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that they were still examining the body found in Mr Jackson's house, and hoped to identify it...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO