Schefter: Cowboys expressed interest in WR DeVante Parker before trade to Patriots

By Todd Brock
 1 day ago
The Cowboys know they need to add to their stable of wide receivers. And they may not wait until the draft to do so.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cowboys were one of the clubs that inquired about DeVante Parker before the Dolphins dealt him to New England over the weekend.

Miami traded the seven-year veteran and a fifth-round draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round selection.

The Cowboys are suddenly thin at receiver after trading away Amari Cooper and letting Cedrick Wilson leave in free agency. With Michael Gallup expected to miss the start of the season as he rehabs from ACL surgery, it’s really not seen as a question of if Dallas will bring more pass-catchers to the roster, but when. (They’ve already signed James Washington to the 2022 squad.)

Parker played in just 10 games last season, logging 515 yards and two touchdowns on 40 receptions. But he broke 1,000 yards in 2019 and is the sixth-leading receiver in Dolphins franchise history.

The Cowboys kicked off their Top 30 visits on Monday with Arkansas wide receiver prospect Treylon Burks; Ohio State’s Chris Olave is expected later in the week. But if Dallas made phone calls to Miami regarding Parker, they could well be looking to stock the shelves with some veteran talent before the draft.

Could they be looking at someone like Sammy Watkins or Will Fuller in free agency? Or perhaps shop a trade for someone like Brandin Cooks in Houston or even D.K. Metcalf in Seattle?

