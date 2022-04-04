ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

6 displaced, dog dies after house fire in central Las Vegas valley

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire at...

news3lv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Laclede Record

Two die in house fire

Two people died in a residential fire in the 1500 block of Brice Street just outside Lebanon Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched at 4 a.m. and found a mobile home 50 percent involved with fire, according to Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District Chief Phillip Pitts. According to a fire district press release, fire crews determined that victims were possibly trapped in the home. “A rescue was attempted, however (it was) unsuccessful due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions of the residence." For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
8 News Now

Man, 41, died in North Las Vegas motorcycle crash

UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 41-year-old Manuel Lopez Montes of North Las Vegas. ———————————————————————————————————————– LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly crash in the 4900 block of Camino Al Norte involving an SUV and a motorcycle. According to police, the investigation has revealed so […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Dog#House Fire#Central Valley#Accident
News 12

Woman displaced by house fire in Yonkers

A woman was displaced by a fire at her house early Friday morning in Yonkers. Fire officials say the two-alarm fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the enclosed back porch of the house at 17 Joan Drive. Firefighters say it took them an hour to extinguish the flames, and that...
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

How traditional shopping malls are evolving across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From a Hispanic marketplace to a barbershop and even a school, those are some of the new ways traditional malls are evolving to bring in customers and cater to the community’s needs. Bryan Wachter with the Retail Association of Nevada says nowadays malls are more than just shopping centers. “What they’re […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox11online.com

Two displaced by Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two people are displaced after an early morning house fire in Green Bay. Crews were called to a home in the 1100 block of Day Street around 2:45 a.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, they noted flames coming out of the back of the house in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
8 News Now

Pool hiring season begins across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pool season in Southern Nevada is here and now many businesses are in a rush to fill seasonal positions across the valley. When temperatures go up that means a hiring frenzy and in an already difficult hiring market, Shane Huish says Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon are looking to get […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
New Haven Register

A family dog died, two firefighters were injured in Stamford house fire

STAMFORD — A family’s pet dog died and two firefighters were injured in a fire at a multifamily home in the city’s East Side Sunday night, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Palmer said firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 200 block of Cove Road around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
STAMFORD, CT
WSMV

One dog dies, another injured in Franklin house fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department responded to a house fire on a cul-de-sac near Jim Warren Park on Tuesday night. The fire was spotted and called in by a neighbor around 7:15 p.m. Fire crews discovered the owner was not home, but two dogs were inside the...
FRANKLIN, TN
Richmond.com

5 displaced in Midlothian house fire

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS responded to a house fire Sunday morning that displaced five people. A call came in around 8 a.m. to a home on St. Cecelia Drive near Southshore Drive and Hull Street Road in Midlothian. At the scene, firefighters battled the blaze, attacking flames in the...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
FOX 28 Spokane

Dog dies in Spokane Valley apartment fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Manorvale Apartments in the east 10100 block of Main Ave. A neighbor called in the fire after seeing flames through the window. Initial responding units confirmed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy