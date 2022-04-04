McLaren Northern Michigan Changes Visitation Hours and Restrictions

McLaren Northern Michigan announced Friday changes to visitation hours and COVID restrictions.

Visitation hours are now from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

According to McLaren, during peak pandemic periods the isolation unit had upwards of 30 patients, but as of Friday, it is now down to two. McLaren says thanks to social distancing and vaccinations, they were able to life some restrictions, but the new guidelines are subject to change to meet health and emergency needs.

“We know that having friends and family with you is a huge part of the healing process, so I think that people are going to be very relieved to be able to be with their loved ones during difficult times,” said Toni Moriarty-Smith, the Director of Professional Nurse Practice at McLaren Northern Michigan.

Visitors of McLaren must still self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before entering, and wear a hospital-issued mask.