Benewah County, ID

High Wind Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible, along with possible power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibilities may be locally reduced due to blowing dust.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier and Pondera Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Breezy north winds gusting to around 35 mph will continue over portions of the area this evening and tonight, though largely dropping below warning and advisory criteria. The most wind-prone north-south canyons could still experience wind gusts of 45 mph or greater. Winds will finally subside Tuesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Although a few gusts may persist, winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Custer Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Custer County Plains and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and North Snowy Range Foothills. This includes Interstate 25 from Chugwater to Wheatland, and Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Ector; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Midland; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Terrell; Upton; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ MONDAY TO 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, MUCH OF THE PERMIAN BASIN, AND ALL OF THE TRANS PECOS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15 PERCENT OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Much of the Permian Basin, and all of the Trans Pecos. * TIMING...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical to 7 extreme.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Black Mesa and Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet soil conditions and recent rainfall will make it easier for weak trees to fall and impact powerlines.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle, northern half of the Texas Panhandle, and Gray and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Briscoe, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Central Mountains; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the San Rafael Swell, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon and South Central Utah, northwest to north winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Central Mountains, northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon Country and South Central Utah. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. Winds will be most impactful between 6 PM MDT this evening and 3 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds are expected mainly along west to east oriented routes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow is possible along I-70 including Fremont Junction and Salina Summit and may reduce visibilities for travelers.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kings Canyon NP, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Kings Canyon NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The higher elevations of the Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County portions of the Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 in Santa Barbara county, Highway 33 in Ventura county, and Interstate 5 corridor.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

