Adams County, WA

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 15:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible, along with possible power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibilities may be locally reduced due to blowing dust.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Lake County in east central Florida * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 733 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Groveland, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Groveland around 750 PM EDT. Clermont around 800 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Minneola. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Gusty winds re expected to continue into this afternoon, but they are expected to remain below warning and advisory criteria.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 14:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE TAHOE Gusty winds will continue into this evening, but will continue to weaken from their earlier peak.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier and Pondera Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Chinati and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...South winds 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Sequoia NP HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher elevations of Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 04:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS Winds will remain gusty through the morning hours, but should stay below warning criteria.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include Interstate 5 and Highway 33.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND

