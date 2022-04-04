High Wind Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Lake County in east central Florida * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 733 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Groveland, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Groveland around 750 PM EDT. Clermont around 800 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Minneola. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO