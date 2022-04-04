Grammy-winning Christian artist Zach Williams bringing night of praise, faith to Montgomery

Tickets range from $19.75 to $199 for the 7 p.m. MPAC concert.

They're available art mpaconline.org or by calling the box office at 334-481-5100.

Zach Williams is getting ready to transform the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre into a house of worship on April 12, with an almost sold out concert.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," Williams said. "We're hoping to reach some people coming to this show who need an encounter with God that night."

Tickets range from $19.75 to $199 for the 7 p.m. MPAC concert. They're available art mpaconline.org or by calling the box office at 334-481-5100. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Montgomery is pretty close to a homecoming concert for Williams. Although he was raised in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the two-time Grammy winner was born in nearby Pensacola, Florida.

If you've seen Williams live before, he said to expect a new experience with the addition of a horn section and backup singers to his band. He'll be performing some of his new music from a deluxe set CD, and some old favorites.

While expressing faith is difficult for some, Williams doesn't feel chained by those kinds of restraints when singing or speaking. Williams said talking about it is a good way to open the door to people facing their own challenges. He knows more than a little about those kinds of challenges.

"I lived a completely different life before becoming a Christian artist," Williams said. "I played rock bands and traveled around. I made a lot of bad decisions and lived a pretty reckless life. Ever since I gave my life to the Lord in 2012, that's been a way for me to talk about Jesus is by sharing my struggles in my past and telling them what God can do."

Williams' found a way forward while siting still

Life was a winding path for young Williams, who left high school and earned his GED while working for his dad in construction.

"My dad led worship growing up as a kid," Williams said. "I was around music, but I went to school on a basketball scholarship."

At 19 during his freshman season at college, he tore the ligaments in his ankle.

"I had to red shirt my first year," Williams said. "My roommate had an acoustic guitar in our apartment. While I couldn't play sports that first year at school, I picked up his guitar and I just fell in love with music."

He taught himself the basics, took guitar classes and starting writing poetry.

"That was it for me," he said. "Once I figured out I could play guitar and start singing, sports took a backseat and music became my passion."

A little over 20 years have passed since then, but it wasn't a straight path into Christian music. Williams was in the rock band Zach Williams & The Reformation for about 7 years, touring all over the U.S. and Europe. It might have looked like success, but Williams said he was an absolute wreck.

"I was living a lifestyle that just didn't work," he said. "I had a family, and I was trying to be this rock star guy. I was living pretty reckless and wild."

With his family in his prayers, Williams said he gave his life to God on June 10, 2012. Soon after, he joined Christian group The Brothers of Grace, before going solo as a Christian artist in 2016.

"My wife, she's the backbone," Williams said. "She's the reason why I get to do what I do. She sacrifices a lot so that I can be out on the road doing what God's called me to do."

They have four children, ranging from 23 to 9. "I've got one that's gradating college this year, and one that's graduating from high school," he said. "The two youngest, my wife homeschools. We've got a pretty flexible schedule so they can come out on the road and be with me when they want to be."

Are the kids showing any sign of wanting to be in music?

"My youngest daughter, definitely. She's got the bug for sure," Williams said. "My middle son is all into sports, and the other two are all into the arts."

Breaking in to Christian music with 'Chain Breaker'

"I think Christian music has made a curve in the last few years," said Williams, who said genres like country and rock are moving back into their roots in gospel. "Definitely, there's been some crossover success."

To continue to reach new audiences, Williams said tapping into mainstream markets is an important step, but he'll only go so far.

"I don't want to cross over and be a country artist or a rock artist. I've lived that life before," Williams said. "I don't want that lifestyle, but I definitely don't mind having my music on those stations so people can hear it."

Williams is constantly writing lyrics and titles for future projects. "I'm always pulling from seasons of life that I've been in and experiences that I've walked through to try to get inspiration," he said.

When his 2016 hit "Chain Breaker" was first being fleshed out, Williams said he had zero idea of the impact the song would have on listeners and himself.

"I remember getting finished with that song and the people I wrote it with were super excited," Williams said. "I was excited. Don't get me wrong. But, for one, I wasn't signed to a record deal yet. I didn't think radio would play the song, because I thought it was too country and too rock and roll. I didn't know if it would be accepted at Christian radio. I didn't know if it fit the format."

It was more than accepted, and in 2017 he earned both New Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards.

"I was blown away by the success that song has had," Williams said.

Another huge milestone for Williams is "There Was Jesus," a Grammy-winning 2019 duet with country legend Dolly Parton.

"She's one of the most down to earth people I've ever met," Williams said. "She just had a way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room. We worked one day for about five hours in a studio in Nashville on her parts. She's a lot of fun."

No, Dolly won't be tagging along with Williams on his tour, but he's still able to bring their song to live concerts like Montgomery's thanks to special guest Anne Wilson, who will also open for him.

"(Wilson) is on tour with me, She comes out and sings Dolly's part every night," Williams said.

While it feels great to be performing at venues like MPAC again, Williams wasn't idle during the pandemic. Between September 2020 and June of 2021, he played around 75 shows.

"We work with a promoter who figured out this drive-in movie theater model," Williams said. "We were pretty fortunate to be a small part of the music industry that was actually touring and working at the time. It was definitely a rough season, a rough patch, but God provided like he always does and took care of us all."

VIP experience ticket holders should come hungry

For the 50 fortunate enough to get in on the Montgomery concert's VIP experience, it'll be a night of music and gourmet food by Williams' friend and personal chef Paul Fields.

"We've got a buddy of mine from Napa Valley, California who tours with us," Williams said. "We do a VIP eat and greet before all the concerts."

This is no light snack. Fields will prepare a five-course meal before the show.

"I'll come in, tell some stories and play some new music that I've been writing," Williams said.

As good as the food is, Williams might not be filling up before the show.

"I don't eat every night," Williams said. "I can't do it and sing for an hour and a half. But I have eaten the food quite a bit, and I can say that it's awesome."

Follow Williams online at zachwilliamsmusic.com.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.