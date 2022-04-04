ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY launches 3-month cannabis education ad campaign

By Marta Zielinska, Sean Adams
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — New York State has launched a three-month media blitz to educate people about the rights and wrongs of marijuana now that cannabis is legal in the state.

The ad campaign, being run by the state's of Office Cannabis Management, will inform New Yorkers on who can consume, where to consume, and how to consume safely.

"It's only for adults 21 and over. You need to keep your second-hand smoke away from other people. Lock up and store your cannabis away from children and pets and if you've used cannabis, you shouldn't drive under the influence," advises Freeman Klopott, spokesman for the Office Cannabis Management.

Office of Cannabis Management renderings of the Cannabis Conversation public relations campaign Photo credit NYS Office of Cannabis Management

Driving while high is illegal and smoking marijuana is not allowed in vehicles, not even by a passenger.

"Just like with alcohol, the risks are similar to driving while high. So if you're high, you shouldn't drive, and really letting them know if you feel different you are driving differently, and so in that case you're driving impaired," Klopott said. "We're also letting people know through these messages some of the rules around cannabis use in a vehicle. It's not only illegal for the driver of a car to use cannabis while driving, but it's also illegal for their passengers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aaoh_0ezGyfvH00
Office of Cannabis Management renderings of the Cannabis Conversation public relations campaign Photo credit NYS Office of Cannabis Management

In public, the general rule is one can smoke anywhere tobacco is allowed.

Klopott said the ad campaign is also aimed at protecting youth.

"Children's brains grow into their early 20s and cannabis can affect their growing brains, so we want to make sure we're doing all we can to protect that, as well as providing parents and other caregivers tools to help them talk to the youth in their life and help dissuade them from using it as well," Klopott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdbS3_0ezGyfvH00
Office of Cannabis Management renderings of the Cannabis Conversation public relations campaign Photo credit NYS Office of Cannabis Management

The ads, which are being billed as "Cannabis Conversations," will run on TV, radio, social media, mass transit and billboards. They will be available in both English and Spanish.

"With the 'Cannabis Conversations' campaign, we're following through on our commitment to provide New Yorkers with the information they need to safely navigate the new Cannabis Law," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Education is the best tool to keep New Yorkers healthy as we continue to ramp up this safe, inclusive, and equitable industry."

The first dispensaries are expected to open by the end of the year.

