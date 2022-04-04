Rochester mayor tests positive for COVID

A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
Rochester, N.Y. — Melvin Williams entered the police academy in 2007. He worked his way up to the rank of sergeant in the Rochester Police Department. Based on records released by the City of Rochester Wednesday, he was a good cop. But since March 14, Williams has been a...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a deceased person was found behind an abandoned house on the city's west side. The body was found around 7:15 on Ames Street. Police had blocked off the intersection of Ames and Masseth streets Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Medical Examiner...
Rochester, N.Y. — A 51-year-old female from Rochester was sent to the hospital on Sunday morning, after she had been shot at least once in the upper body. The shooting took place in the area of Lime Street and Whitney Street at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to Rochester Police.
Manchester, N.Y. — Inside his office at Red Jacket High School Friday, 13WHAM has learned Principal Mark Bracy spoke to a 15-year-old student who was armed with a gun for two and a half hours. The sheriff and district attorney credit Bracy with staying calm, averting a tragedy, and...
Rochester, N.Y. —Rochester Police are investigating two separate early morning shootings on Friday. The first report came around 5 a.m. on Maria Street. When police arrived, they located evidence of several gunshots fired into an occupied home. The house was occupied by five people, including a 14-year-old child who was sleeping on an air mattress that was struck by gunfire, deflating the mattress. The teen was not hit. No injuries were reported.
Rochester, N.Y. — State Police conducting a traffic stop for speeding early Saturday morning in Rochester discovered that the driver, Shawn Davis, age 43, of Rochester, was illegally in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver with 5 rounds of ammunition. Davis was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, and speeding.
Riga, N.Y. — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct censured Sott Okolowicz, a Justice of the Riga Town Court in Monroe County, it was announced on Friday. The Commission found that the judge should be disciplined for accepting $318.75 in unemployment compensation for four days he actually performed judicial duties.
Rochester, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man was shot near Judson and Superior streets Wednesday night. This happened just after 7 p.m. Rochester Police responded to the area for the report of gunfire. While responding, they learned that a shooting victim was on Genesee Street. Officers provided life-saving measures, according...
Genesee County, N.Y. — A Buffalo-area man is facing charges after he allegedly intended to sell thousands of cigarettes. Genesee County Sheriff's deputies stopped Mohammed I. Nasir, 48, in Pembroke on March 31. He was found in possession of 35,000 untaxed cigarettes, which he intended to sell, deputies say....
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a follow-up to last week’s RJ Night, legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret will be having a meet-and-greet at the Wegmans located at 675 Alberta Dr. in Amherst. From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, RJ will be in the Wegmans café to sign autographs and take photos with fans as part of the […]
Rochester, N.Y. — Passengers traveling from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport can now leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) implemented new 3-D checkpoint scanners, it was announced on Friday. With the new technology, possible threats like explosives can...
Rochester, N.Y. — The Fairy Godmothers of Greater Rochester is once again helping local high school students prepare for the prom by providing low-cost dresses and accessories to financially challenged teens. The organization had taken a break during the pandemic but this year it's back and in a new...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday eligibility for second COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Booster doses are free and widely available statewide, including at all state-run mass vaccination sites. Eligible New Yorkers may receive an mRNA vaccine—either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine—for their second booster shot.
Livingston County, N.Y. — Free test kits and N-95 masks will be distributed in Livingston County due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Finger Lakes area. Each person will get five masks and five tests kits, while supplies last, according to the county. The items are available...
Monroe County, N.Y. — The avian flu has been detected in Monroe County. Monroe County officials say it was detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of chickens, ducks, and pheasants. “We have investigated this case and believe there is no risk to the general public,” Monroe County Public Health...
Perinton, N.Y. — UPDATE: The driver of a U-Haul accused of striking a New York State Trooper Friday morning is now in jail. Police say two other suspects who were in the U-Haul were arrested and are being charged separately. On Friday, at about 8:15 a.m., New York State...
Rochester, N.Y. — Dominic Taddeo was transferred from prison to a Florida halfway house in February. He had spent years in prison for killing three people during Rochester's mob wars. Moving to a halfway house would "ease his eventual transition back into society," according to court paperwork. But on...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island’s governor signaled Friday some kind of relief would be coming soon, but also tamped down expectations on how much gas tax cuts could save drivers. Connecticut’s suspension of the 25-cent gas tax started Friday and will last for the next three months....
Rochester, N.Y. — How often have you found yourself scrambling to fix something because you can't find the right tool?. Now, city residents have a place to turn. The Tool Shed is now open on University Avenue in Rochester. It's an initiative of the South East Area Coalition. “Tools...
