ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester mayor tests positive for COVID

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is working from home after...

13wham.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Body found behind house on Ames St.

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a deceased person was found behind an abandoned house on the city's west side. The body was found around 7:15 on Ames Street. Police had blocked off the intersection of Ames and Masseth streets Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Medical Examiner...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Shooting in Rochester Sunday morning

Rochester, N.Y. — A 51-year-old female from Rochester was sent to the hospital on Sunday morning, after she had been shot at least once in the upper body. The shooting took place in the area of Lime Street and Whitney Street at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to Rochester Police.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Coronavirus
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Shots hit Rochester homes; bullet hits mattress with sleeping teen

Rochester, N.Y. —Rochester Police are investigating two separate early morning shootings on Friday. The first report came around 5 a.m. on Maria Street. When police arrived, they located evidence of several gunshots fired into an occupied home. The house was occupied by five people, including a 14-year-old child who was sleeping on an air mattress that was struck by gunfire, deflating the mattress. The teen was not hit. No injuries were reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Overnight arrests take guns off Rochester streets

Rochester, N.Y. — State Police conducting a traffic stop for speeding early Saturday morning in Rochester discovered that the driver, Shawn Davis, age 43, of Rochester, was illegally in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver with 5 rounds of ammunition. Davis was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, and speeding.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County judge with Riga Town Court censured

Riga, N.Y. — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct censured Sott Okolowicz, a Justice of the Riga Town Court in Monroe County, it was announced on Friday. The Commission found that the judge should be disciplined for accepting $318.75 in unemployment compensation for four days he actually performed judicial duties.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mayor#Asymptomatic
13 WHAM

Man shot in Rochester expected to recover

Rochester, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man was shot near Judson and Superior streets Wednesday night. This happened just after 7 p.m. Rochester Police responded to the area for the report of gunfire. While responding, they learned that a shooting victim was on Genesee Street. Officers provided life-saving measures, according...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Sheriff: Man found with 35K cigarettes for resale in Genesee County

Genesee County, N.Y. — A Buffalo-area man is facing charges after he allegedly intended to sell thousands of cigarettes. Genesee County Sheriff's deputies stopped Mohammed I. Nasir, 48, in Pembroke on March 31. He was found in possession of 35,000 untaxed cigarettes, which he intended to sell, deputies say....
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rick Jeanneret to have meet-and-greet at Alberta Drive Wegmans

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a follow-up to last week’s RJ Night, legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret will be having a meet-and-greet at the Wegmans located at 675 Alberta Dr. in Amherst. From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, RJ will be in the Wegmans café to sign autographs and take photos with fans as part of the […]
NHL
13 WHAM

New scanners add safety and speed for travelers using Rochester airport

Rochester, N.Y. — Passengers traveling from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport can now leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) implemented new 3-D checkpoint scanners, it was announced on Friday. With the new technology, possible threats like explosives can...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
13 WHAM

Roc Fairy Godmothers Return to Work

Rochester, N.Y. — The Fairy Godmothers of Greater Rochester is once again helping local high school students prepare for the prom by providing low-cost dresses and accessories to financially challenged teens. The organization had taken a break during the pandemic but this year it's back and in a new...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Gov. Hochul announces availability, eligibility for second COVID booster

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday eligibility for second COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Booster doses are free and widely available statewide, including at all state-run mass vaccination sites. Eligible New Yorkers may receive an mRNA vaccine—either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine—for their second booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
13 WHAM

Avian flu found in Monroe County

Monroe County, N.Y. — The avian flu has been detected in Monroe County. Monroe County officials say it was detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of chickens, ducks, and pheasants. “We have investigated this case and believe there is no risk to the general public,” Monroe County Public Health...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Court documents shed light on Rochester hitman's escape from feds

Rochester, N.Y. — Dominic Taddeo was transferred from prison to a Florida halfway house in February. He had spent years in prison for killing three people during Rochester's mob wars. Moving to a halfway house would "ease his eventual transition back into society," according to court paperwork. But on...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Discussions about gasoline tax cut continue in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island’s governor signaled Friday some kind of relief would be coming soon, but also tamped down expectations on how much gas tax cuts could save drivers. Connecticut’s suspension of the 25-cent gas tax started Friday and will last for the next three months....
TRAFFIC
13 WHAM

New tool lending library opens in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — How often have you found yourself scrambling to fix something because you can't find the right tool?. Now, city residents have a place to turn. The Tool Shed is now open on University Avenue in Rochester. It's an initiative of the South East Area Coalition. “Tools...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy