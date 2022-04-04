Rochester mayor tests positive for COVID

Rochester, N.Y. —Rochester Police are investigating two separate early morning shootings on Friday. The first report came around 5 a.m. on Maria Street. When police arrived, they located evidence of several gunshots fired into an occupied home. The house was occupied by five people, including a 14-year-old child who was sleeping on an air mattress that was struck by gunfire, deflating the mattress. The teen was not hit. No injuries were reported.

