The Air Force Thunderbirds

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force expects to improve research and training around information warfare with a new organization established March 22 by Air Combat Command. The Information Warfare Training and Research Initiative Detachment is a hybrid wing-level organization designed to connect airmen from multiple locations as they accelerate readiness. It is a subordinate unit of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. The wing provides intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, communications, and nuclear command and control.
