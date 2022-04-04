Man sentenced to 24 years in prison in fatal Northglenn crash

simpson33/Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Adams County judge on Monday sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for fatally striking a pedestrian in Northglenn.

Isaac Aranda, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, said Brian Mason, district attorney for Adams and Broomfield counties.

On Jan. 30, 2021, Aranda's vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic, crashed into another vehicle, reversed, then crashed into the vehicle again before he drove off. Aranda then struck and killed 68-year-old Debra Blanchard while she was walking on the sidewalk.

“This tragedy was entirely avoidable. The defendant’s egregious behavior caused the death of a 68-year-old woman who was simply walking on a Northglenn sidewalk in the middle of the day,” Mason said in a statement. “I hope the victim’s family can find some solace in this conclusion and that the defendant has time to consider the pain he’s caused.”