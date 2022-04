WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — A 39-year-old Colorado woman was one of three pedestrians struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in southeast Windsor. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. A spokesperson with the Windsor Police Department said the woman was part of a group of 13 people, all friends and family of a Windsor man who had been killed in a crash at this location exactly a year prior. The group drove to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive and parked on the south side of the street. They then gathered on the north side of the street,...

