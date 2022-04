Rye Brook-based Tailwind Air is resuming service on March 21 with an expansion of its routes and flight frequency. The company, which operates a seaplane service in the Northeast, is adding second departure and arrival location in Boston. Travelers leaving from New York will have a choice of dropped off by water taxi at either the Fan Pier Marina in Boston’s Seaport District or the Rowes Wharf Ferry Terminal in the city’s Financial District.

RYE BROOK, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO