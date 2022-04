Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge ruled Thursday that Waller County did not discriminate against student voters at Prairie View A&M University during the 2018 general election when it granted them fewer days and hours for early voting, the latest chapter in a history of voting rights struggles in the southeast Texas county.

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO