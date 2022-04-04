ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Venus Change

By 4 min read
creators.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). The correct next move is often not to the right or left or even straight ahead. The best move might be no move at all. To stand there until the world shifts is a test of patience that will pay off. TAURUS (April 20-May 20)....

www.creators.com

Comments / 3

Related
Elite Daily

April 6 Is Going To Be A Great Day For Everyone, But Especially For These Zodiac Signs

On April 6, Venus will shift into the expansive, idealistic sign of Pisces, the sign of its exaltation. After a long trek through Saturn’s signs (Capricorn and Aquarius), Venus is eager to shift into a water sign that supports its need for unity, creativity, and compassion. While this transit is bound to be positive for everyone, here are the four lucky zodiac signs that can expect to benefit most:
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (March 30-April 5)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In 1904, it wasn't illegal to use performance-enhancing drugs during Olympic competitions. Runner Thomas Hicks took advantage of this in the marathon race. The poison strychnine, which in small doses serves as a stimulant, was one of his boosters. Another was brandy. By the time he approached the finish line, he was hallucinating and stumbling. His trainers carried him the rest of the way, and he was declared the winner. I recommend you make him your inspirational role model in the coming weeks. How might you cheat to gain a great victory? APRIL FOOL! I Lied. While it's true that a meaningful triumph is within your reach, you're most likely to achieve it by acting with total integrity, following the rules, and imbibing no stimulating poisons.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your April Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Whirlwind Of Change

The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell Williams
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 4/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): It's true that a relative (or friend) is self-sacrificing and creates her own problems but pointing that out right now would only be rubbing salt in the wound. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Ruling planet Venus enters Pisces. Careful what you wish for....
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These 4 zodiac signs are the worst people to tell your secrets to

We all have things in our lives that we would like to keep private. Whether it's about our personal lives, our families, or our professional lives. However, we frequently wind up disclosing such information to some of our closest friends. But is it possible for everyone to retain their secrets? Here are 4 zodiac signs who can't keep a secret for the life of them.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here's what each sign can expect in the month of April

April is going to be a month full of creativity, opportunities and fresh starts. As magical and intense April is, look out for what it brings your zodiac sign and prepare for anything that life holds for you this month. Capricorn. Fresh start! Remove everything from your life and home...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your April 2022 Horoscope Promises A Wild Trip

In the ninth century, the Persian astronomer Abu Ma’shar wrote that the end of the world would come when the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned on the final degree of Pisces. Though the combination and degrees are different, a sizable five planets arrive in the sign of the fish this month. Is that it then? Is the end finally near?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taurus#Gemini#Leo
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for April 4, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One thing you can count on is that however good or bad a situation may be, it will change. The impermanence of today’s situation is what makes it precious and beautiful. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Countries, companies and families all have a culture. These things...
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures weight — practically the opposite of air. Aquarius is represented by waves or by a person pouring water, a name and image that have many people mistaking Aquarius for a water sign. Gemini is represented by a pair of twin humans, which might have you thinking that all human signs are air signs, until you remember that Virgo belongs to Earth. If these contradictory images aren’t enough to clue you in that air signs are hard to pin down, it’s worth thinking through what defines an air sign — especially since they love playing with definitions.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing So Much Love & Abundance This Week

You’re coming to the end of a long journey this week and it’s time to celebrate how far you’ve come. After all, you’re in the final stretch of Pisces season, which means you’ve reached the final pages of a beautiful chapter in your life. Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac wheel, which brings you to the end of the astrological calendar. As you let go of the past, you’re only creating space for something new, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 14, 2022 — Virgo, Pisces, and Aries — you’ll love what’s coming next.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Sentinel

Advice for when intimacy is gone

Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

April’s Astrology Will Take These 3 Zodiac Signs For A Spin

Prepare for something spectacular, because the astrology of April is lighting a fire in your heart. This year, the cosmos aren’t in the mood for your April fool’s shenanigans, because the month begins with a powerful new moon in Aries. This experience is definitely *not* a joke, since this courageous, motivated, and ambitious cardinal fire sign doesn’t mess around when it wants something. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of April 2022 — Leo, Libra, and Aquarius — you may feel even further behind than when you started.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, You’re Doing So Much Healing This Week

The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Ready To Blast Off, Thanks To The Aries New Moon

There’s a reason you feel so intrigued by the moon. As it showers the night sky with its otherworldly glow, it leaves you feeling loved and nurtured by its cosmic vibration. In astrology, the moon is considered a planet (and one of the most significant planets at that). Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious instincts, the moon is connected to the deepest and most intrinsic part of you. And as a new moon marks the beginning of the 28-day lunar cycle, it encourages you to take your first steps into another journey. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 new moon in Aries — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you have every reason to believe the hype.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

April New Moon: A Tarot Reading for Each Zodiac Sign

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and as the natural leader of the pack, the ram does not back down. Bold, outspoken and passionate, the electric Aries zodiac sign is known for its high-octane and ambitious nature as its ruled by Mars, the planet of energy, so you can expect that this Aries season will pull even the meekest out of their shell.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
TRAVEL
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, April 2022

The month opens with a new moon in fellow fire sign Aries on April 1, marking the start of a new cycle concerning love, creativity, and generally having fun! This is a wonderful moment for celebration, to connect with a crush or lover, make art, and do the things you love with the people you adore. There’s a spontaneous energy in the air, and it’s an exciting time to try something new.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy