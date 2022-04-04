Man fatally stabbed with large kitchen knife in lower Manhattan, suspect at large

A 58-year-old man died Monday after being stabbed with a large kitchen knife inside a Lower Manhattan gambling den, according to cops and police sources.

Qi Rui Weng was fighting with another man inside the social club on Division Street near Orchard Street in Chinatown late Monday afternoon when his rival got escorted out, according to cops and police sources.

Undeterred, the suspect went inside a neighboring restaurant supply store, where he picked up two knives that he then brought back into the gambling den – using a door that connects the two buildings, the sources said.

Police responded to the scene of the stabbing just after 4:30 p.m.

Weng was discovered in a restroom with a large knife still embedded in his torso, and a smaller knife by his chair, according to the sources.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital by EMS but could not be saved, police said.

The suspect remained at large Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Amanda Woods