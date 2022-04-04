ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two EVs Catch Fire in Santa Monica (CA) Parking Garage Collision

By FirefighterNation Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo electric vehicles caught fire in a Santa Monica parking garage on Friday. Santa Monica Fire companies responded to a report of a structure fire at Parking structure #7, in the 300 block...

