Victoria County, TX

Victoria County rescinds its burn ban

By Don Brubaker
 1 day ago
VICTORIA, Texas—Upon the recommendation of the Victoria County Fire Marshal, Richard Castillo, Victoria County Commissioners’ Court has lifted the burn ban that was in effect due to critical fire weather. The burn ban was put in by Victoria County March 29.

