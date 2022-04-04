ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The ridiculous media rush to clear Joe Biden in any Hunter corruption

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Mainstream news outlets and even the White House itself are ramping up claims that President Joe Biden had nothing to do with the corruption his son Hunter and brother Jim may have been involved in. The more they protest, the more the public should suspect another coverup.

“The president is confident that his family did the right thing,” Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain assured Americans Sunday. But “these are actions by Hunter and his brother. They’re private matters. They don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.” (How can the prez be confident when he’s always insisted he knows nothing about any of Hunter’s dealings, but does know his son made a host of terrible decisions under the influence of drugs and booze?)

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood huffs that there’s “zero evidence . . . President Biden has done anything wrong.”

A Washington Post news story that finally acknowledged the possible corruption first reported by this Post 17 months earlier stresses that the WaPo found no evidence “Joe Biden personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions” with Chinese energy company CEFC. Its editorial board insists revelations about Hunter’s “sleazy self-dealing” don’t “vindicate or villainize any party except [Hunter] Biden himself.”

If they found no evidence, they didn’t look very hard. As Miranda Devine and others have shown, the now universally “authenticated” laptop holds plenty of evidence to suspect the president knew something about Hunter’s dealings and that he himself might have benefited from them, directly or indirectly:

  • Proof that Hunter’s and Joe’s finances were intermingled.
  • One infamous e-mail on Hunter’s laptop says 10% of the equity in a joint venture with government-linked CEFC would be reserved for “the Big Guy” — a reference to Joe Biden, explains Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski.
  • Bobulinski says Hunter “frequently” indicated he’d asked his dad for “his sign-off or advice” on “various deals.”
  • When Hunter joined the then-veep on a trip to China in 2013, but then cut out to meet with Chinese businessmen, where did Joe think his son went? What did the two talk about on the long plane ride there and back?

“There are credible reports of wire transfers in the millions” thanks to e-mails on the “laptop from hell,” as well as “guys like Tony Bobulinski who credibly describe a kickback scheme with the now-sitting president of the US as a beneficiary,” notes Jim Trusty, former chief of the Justice Department’s Organized Crime Section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nnp4Y_0ezGvrws00 The Washington Post and New York Times authenticated the Hunter Biden laptop story over a year after The Post broke it.AP/Carolyn Kaster

Indeed, the clear reason these outlets are finally on the story at all is that Hunter may be indicted. The Washington Post, whose motto is “Democracy dies in darkness,” needs an excuse for why it left its readers in the . . . dark before the 2020 election, and for more than a year afterward.

“Is The Washington Post supposed to report on a hard drive that it did not have at the time?” whines the paper’s deputy editorial page editor, Ruth Marcus. The WaPo also claims it sought to be cautious after Russia spread disinfo in 2016.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxJ6H_0ezGvrws00 Bill Maher: ‘Left-wing media buried’ Hunter Biden laptop report

Please. That paper, and others “news” media, didn’t even try to corroborate our stories — they sought to discredit them, citing pro-Biden former intel officials to cast doubt on them. And none of these outlets showed any caution on the Russia collusion story, which in fact was a complete hoax (disinformation commissioned by the Clinton campaign).

Now, forced to admit our scoops were solid, they’re still insisting Joe Biden’s hands are clean. The White House, too, is now racing to exonerate the president, as Klain tried to do Sunday. Yet why comment at all if Joe wasn’t involved?

Fact is, Joe Biden’s protectors attacked our totally legitimate stories to spare him damage — and they’re stressing his “innocence” now for the very same reason.

Fair warning: This paper will continue its dogged reporting and won’t hesitate to publish what it finds. If other news organizations truly don’t want to keep their readers in the dark, they’d do well to do likewise.

Comments / 43

Tom Long
1d ago

we as Americans should not be paying millions to protect hunter he's guilty as is the hole family

Reply
15
Freedom
1d ago

What is holding this up? stop dragging your feet for once, get this done now.

Reply(2)
11
Fly Paper. ?
1d ago

it's time for us to declare war on the media. stop looking for them to shape reality in the world. Brainwashing is now everywhere. go back to reading books...sitting at the dinner table with your family and talk. social media is an addiction and it will get worse.

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Hunter
Person
Bill Maher
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Mainstream Media#The White House#Americans#Cnn#Washington Post#Wapo#Chinese#Cefc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
POLITICO

Honest Joe Biden

Check out the weekly Global Insider podcast | Follow Ryan on Twitter. SHANGHAI IS IN COVID LOCKDOWN: China’s financial capital and by some accounts world’s most populous city is now home to 27 million people locked down, either in their homes, or within the city limits. Fourth vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy