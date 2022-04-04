ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim a massive National Championship bonus

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

New customers that sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can bet $5 on the NCAA Basketball National Championship game, and you’ll receive $150 in free bets regardless of the outcome.

Simply place a $5 wager on either the Kansas or North Carolina moneyline, and regardless of the outcome of the game, you’ll receive $150 in free bets.

Kansas vs. North Carolina: The Analysis

Two teams with drastically different paths are set to battle Monday night. Kansas, winners of the Big 12 regular season and tournament, have coasted to the championship game, winning three of its last five games by double digits and outscoring its last two opponents 127-80 over the past three halves.

North Carolina, meanwhile, was firmly on the bubble a month and a half ago, having fallen to lowly Pittsburgh at home by nine. Since then, the Tar Heels have beaten Duke (twice), defending national champion Baylor (who tied Kansas for the regular-season Big 12 title), and UCLA.

Hubert Davis took over from Roy Williams, who has a history of coaching both these teams, winning three national championships at UNC. Williams never won a title with the Jayhawks, who are playing in the championship game for the 10th time in its history. Of their previous nine, have only converted three of those.

The Tar Heels are on the brink of becoming the second team ever to win a championship as a No. 8 seed, joining the 1985 Villanova Wildcats in the history books. No team with a lower seed has ever won the Championship, an exclusive club.

Saint Peter’s stole many headlines as the Cinderella story in March Madness, but can North Carolina finish off their fairytale with a happy ending?

How to claim FanDuel Sportsbook’s March Madness Promo
  1. Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook Promo.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit.
  5. Place a $5 wager on any NCAA tournament game moneyline.
  6. If your bet wins, you’ll receive your payout of the original wager.
  7. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $150 in free bets within 72 hours.
  8. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.
Betting on March Madness 2022?

